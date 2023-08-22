Man dies in drowning after rolling kayak at Woodward Reservoir

By CBS13 STAFF

Click here for updates on this story

STANISLAUS COUNTY, California (KOVR) — A Modesto man has died after falling off his kayak at the Woodward Reservoir over the weekend.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said the man, identified as 55-year-old Carlos Evans, was with his family at the reservoir but was out kayaking by himself about 100 yards from shore.

At some point, Evans rolled his kayak and entered the water. His wife saw what happened and also noticed him waving for help.

First responders got to the scene around 10 a.m. but could not find him.

Several hours later, a dive team was deployed and Evan’s body was found about eight feet underwater.

Authorities said Evans wasn’t wearing a life jacket.

The sheriff’s office noted that this was the third fatal drowning at the Woodward Reservoir this summer. In each case, authorities said the victims were not wearing life jackets.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.