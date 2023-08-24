62-year-old woman delivering newspapers shot in NE Portland

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A 62-year-old woman delivering copies of The Oregonian was shot Wednesday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers responded just before 3 a.m. to the 1300 block of NE Glisan Street after someone called 911 saying they believed they’d been shot.

Arriving police found the woman with a gunshot wound to the leg. Investigators learned the 62-year-old was driving through the area of East Holiday Park, around 12999 NE Holiday Street, delivering newspapers when she suddenly felt a pain in her leg. She then headed to Glisan.

The Oregonian released a statement on the shooting Wednesday afternoon:

“One of our long-serving and dedicated independent delivery drivers for The Oregonian was injured in a shooting in Northeast Portland this morning. This person has been a reliable newspaper carrier for their customers for many years. Our thoughts and prayers are with them and their family.”

PPB says the victim was not able to get a look at the suspect(s).

Neighbors in the area did not see anything either, but were unsurprised by the shooting.

“People doing their everyday responsibilities- it shouldn’t happen at all. But I’m not surprised, you’re hearing it daily, you’re hearing it nightly,” Brian Larsen, who lives within a half mile of East Holiday Park, said.

“I think it’s amazing I didn’t hear anything and what were they shooting at besides the woman?” Neighbor Darlene Mea said.

Anyone who believes they have information about the shooting can call the non-emergency number or email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case #23-221189.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.