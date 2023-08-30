2 arrested in Louisville road rage shooting that left 6-year-old paralyzed

By Matthew Keck

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Two people have been arrested and charged in connection to a road rage shooting that injured a 6-year-old girl last month.

Police arrested 33-year-old Shelby Bisconer and 22-year-old Edward Sark on Tuesday. Both are charged with wanton endangerment, Sark also faces an assault charge.

The shooting happened on Interstate 65 in early July.

The altercation started near Outer Loop and involved an SUV and three motorcycles.

Court records say that Sark, who had a female passenger riding with him, fired multiple times at the SUV, hitting 6-year-old Onyx Sands.

There were two boys in the backseat of the car with Sands at the time.

Witnesses told police that Sark got behind the SUV and then fired at least three shots at it.

Sark and the other motorcyclists were allegedly traveling at high rates of speed and weaving in and out of traffic.

Sands’ father, who was driving the SUV, then hit Sark’s motorcycle when they were getting off the exit ramp at University Boulevard, according to court records. This knocked Sark into a vehicle in front of him.

They say that Sark and Bisconer then fired at the SUV. Records say at least one bullet hit the SUV.

Sands’ father then drove off and took Onyx to Norton Children’s Hospital for treatment.

LMPD said they recovered a gun from Bisconer at the scene and it matched shell casings that police recovered at the scene as well.

Police said that Sark was captured on surveillance at an Olive Garden with a gun in his waistband before the incident. They also said Sark was a complete stranger to Sands and the others in the SUV.

Police had previously said that at least 15 rounds were fired on July 10 and that three guns were seized that night. They had also said that all parties were accounted for.

Bisconer and Sark are the latest suspects to be charged in connection to the shooting. Jonathan Rivera, 33, was indicted for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

The bullet that hit Sands severed her spine, with doctors saying she would never be able to walk again.

Sands was released from the hospital earlier this month after spending 39 days there for treatment.

