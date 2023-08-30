ITD asking for community feedback on US-20 project

ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI)-The Idaho Transportation Department continues to ask for community feedback on the Ashton to SH-87 Junction project.

ITD engineers and project managers held a meeting at the Ashton Library Tuesday evening. The goal was to meet with community members and receive their feedback about the US-20 Ashton to SH-87 Junction near Henry's Lake.

There have been mixed reactions about the project, as it could impact local economies, affecting properties and businesses in the corridor. As the ITD recieves feedback, some of the biggest concerns in the communities along the corridor is how safety and mobility can be ensured while maintaining the integrity and feel of Island Park. Residents want to make sure Island Park is not lost along with the growth.

"We want people who may not be around in the future in 2045 and 2050 to think about their children their grandchildren and what they may encounter on the road and their safety." ITD Public Information Officer Brenda Elordi said.

The purpose of the meeting is to help weigh the benefits and impacts of the proposed transportation system improvements on the environment, the community, and the economy during the transportation planning process. The ITD is weighing several factors in the planning phase of this project, such as travel time and delays, congestion, safety, and updating design standards.

"The most important thing that we want to convey to the public is that this is a planning effort, and so it is important that as we plan through this project and alternatives that we receive their input, their concerns, so it will help the project continue to move forward in the right direction," said engineering manager Drew Meppen.

After the ITD finishes the Planning and Environmental Linkage process, they will choose the best alternatives plans for the area. Then they will go through the National Environmental Protection Act process to narrow down options, as well as how they impact the communities along the route.

"We want your feedback, we want to hear what you have to say. If you go to our website, you can find that information, and see all the information we presented, and there are places to give your feedback and comments," Project Manager Gregg Bowman said.

To send a comment about the project, you can email comments@us20ashtonto87.com or submit a comment form on the project website here.

You can also mail your comments and opinions about the project at-

ITD District 6 C/O Brenda Elordi

206 N. Yellowstone Highway

Rigby, ID 83442



