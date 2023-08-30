Moreno Valley Mall to require unaccompanied minors to wear ID lanyards in aftermath of fights

By KABC Staff

TORRANCE, California (KABC) — In the aftermath of several recent fights at the Moreno Valley Mall, new regulations are set to be put in place for young patrons — including a rule mandating that unaccompanied minors wear a lanyard that shows their name and a parent’s contact information.

The rule applies to minors who are in the mall without an adult after 5 p.m. on weekdays or anytime during the weekend, a mall spokesperson told The Press-Enterprise.

The changes come following a violent weekend marked by three fights that broke out just on Sunday at the shopping center.

Parents will be called if any of the minors misbehave. A start date for the new requirement has not yet been announced.

Meanwhile, at the Del Amo Mall in Torrance on Sunday, video posted to social media showed dozens, possibly hundreds, of teens and young adults running around that mall, with multiple fights occurring in groups as they moved around.

Torrance police say the fight was reported around 4 p.m. It took several hours for officers to disperse the crowds, as the city issued warnings asking the public to steer clear of the mall.

They say there may have been as many as 1,000 juveniles at the mall. Police said there was a report of gunfire but no known serious injuries were reported or victims located.

Witnesses told Eyewitness News some of the fights seemed to have started around the AMC movie theater. Sunday was National Cinema Day and theaters around the country were offering $4 ticket specials.

“It was just everybody just running, going to the movie theater,” said witness Connor Swan. “Everybody was just jumping on top of people. It was just chaos.”

Brawls involving juveniles were reported Sunday at movie theaters in the Bay Area, Stockton, Indiana, Boston, upstate New York and New Hampshire among areas.

