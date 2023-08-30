Russia’s actions at U.N. terminate Mali sanctions and panel of experts reporting, recently on Wagner

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Mali’s military junta succeeded in kicking out the U.N. peacekeeping force, and on Wednesday its Russian allies scored yet another victory against the U.N.: They were able to terminate all U.N. sanctions on Malians and abolish a panel of experts which has been critical of activities of Russia’s Wagner Group in the West African nation. The travel ban and asset freeze, currently affecting eight Malians on the U.N. blacklist, and the mandate of the panel of experts monitoring the implementation of sanctions were up for renewal in the U.N. Security Council. Russia vetoed a resolution to extend sanctions and the experts’ mandate, and the council then refused to back a Russian resolution to end sanctions after a year, and immediately terminate the experts mandate.

