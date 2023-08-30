Sgt. shoots pit bull after 2 injured, including owner, in Highlands-area dog attack, deputies say

By KTRK Staff

Click here for updates on this story

HIGHLANDS, Texas (KTRK) — Two men are recovering after a “massive” dog attack in the Highlands area, according to deputies.

EMS technicians called for help from Harris County Sheriff’s deputies around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday after responding to a pit bull attack in the 1100 block of N. Battlebell Road.

Deputies said EMS arrived at the home to treat two dog attack victims, but when it came time to bring them out of the home and transfer them to the hospital, the aggressive dog was blocking the door, leaving them trapped.

When the first HCSO units arrived at the home, the dog was still behaving aggressively and blocking the door, officials said. A sergeant shot the dog, killing it.

“Bottom line is, we know the dog was aggressive. It had attacked two individuals, critically injuring one. And so, our priority is human life over all situations,” Lt. Al Blenderman said. “And so, the sergeant, the supervisor, took appropriate action to make sure we got the individual to the hospital to get medical care.”

Family members told investigators that the owner was playing with the pit bull when it became aggressive and attacked him in the face and neck area.

Blenderman said the victim suffered a lot of blood loss in the “massive attack.” After the sergeant fatally shot the pit bull, the owner was taken to the hospital via LifeFlight. At last check, he was in stable condition.

The owner’s brother reportedly tried to intervene during the attack, and that’s when the dog bit him in the leg. He was transported to a local hospital via ambulance.

The family told deputies they just bought the dog from someone in the neighborhood about three months ago.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.