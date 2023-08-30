Sheriff announces prison transport policy changes following killing of deputy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Marion County sheriff in Indianapolis has announced changes to a prisoner transport policy following the killing of a sheriff’s deputy during an escape attempt. Most significantly, Sheriff Kerry Forestal said Wednesday that all off-site medical transports will require two deputies. Authorities have said Deputy John Durm was alone in transporting murder suspect Orlando Mitchell on July 10 when the inmate used the chain of his handcuffs to choke the officer while being returned to the Criminal Justice Center in Indianapolis following a hospital visit. The 34-year-old Mitchell has been charged with murder, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against him.

