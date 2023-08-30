Vicious dogs that terrorized cats in Hollister have been captured

By Josh Copitch

HOLLISTER, California (KSBW) — Three vicious dogs that had been attacking neighborhood cats in Hollister have been captured.

On Monday, animal control officers said the dogs appear to be a mother with her two young pups, all are believed to be pit bulls. Some are now voicing concern the dogs might go after small children next.

In one attack on Mary Drive, a family cat was attacked in the early morning hours; the vicious attack was caught on surveillance camera.

Animal Control Officers followed up on a tip they received on Aug. 28 and were able to locate the animals and their owner. All three dogs were taken to the animal shelter.

So far, four attacks have been confirmed; two on Hawkins Street, one on 7th Street and another on Mary Drive. Two family cats were killed.

