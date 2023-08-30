Voters in one Iowa county reject GOP-appointed auditor who posted about 2020 election doubts

INDIANOLA, Iowa (AP) — Voters in one Iowa county have rejected a GOP-appointed auditor who had previously made social media posts that questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election, among other conspiracy theories. A Republican-leaning board appointed David Whipple to the post earlier this summer when the prior auditor, a Democrat, retired. In a special election held Tuesday, voters elected Whipple’s Democratic challenger, Kimberly Sheets. Many voters who spoke to The Associated Press said Whipple had no experience and that his appointment was a power grab by Republicans. In Warren County, the auditor oversees elections.

