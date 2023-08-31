ACLU sues Tennessee district attorney who promises to enforce the state’s new anti-drag show ban

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s first-in-the-nation law placing strict limits on drag shows is facing another legal challenge. The ACLU is suing a local district attorney who is warning Blount County Pride organizers that he intends to enforce the new statute. A federal judge in Memphis has ruled the ban is unconstitutional, but that decision only applies to the county Memphis lies in. Legal experts are at odds over whether to anticipate district attorneys across Tennessee enforcing the ban and whether the federal court ruling out of Memphis might apply to the whole state. The ACLU is now asking court to block the law from being enforced.

