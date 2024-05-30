An incident in Butte County has several law enforcement teams involved

BUTTE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Several police agencies were called to Butte County for an unknown incident.

Butte County Sheriff reported on Facebook, "There's an active and ongoing situation in the area of 3375 W. Please avoid the area of 2800 N and 2900 N.

They said no further information will be released at this time.

People have told Local News 8 they have seen tactical vehicles and teams rushing through Arco heading toward the area.

Local News 8 is working to get more information and will update this page when we learn more.