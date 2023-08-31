Alaska board of education votes to ban transgender girls from competing on high school girls teams

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska board of education on Thursday voted to bar transgender girls from competing on high school girls athletic teams. The board met in special session and approved on a 7-1 vote a regulation saying, “If a separate high school athletics team is established for female students, participation shall be limited to females who were assigned female at birth.” The only dissenting vote came from Felix Myers, the high school representative on the board. The military representative on the board abstained. At least 22 states have laws that prevent transgender girls from playing on girls teams in K-12 schools. Some of the laws also keep transgender boys off boys teams, and some apply the ban to college athletics.

