Biden administration proposes rule that would require more firearms dealers to run background checks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is proposing a new rule that would require thousands more firearms dealers to run background checks. It’s the latest effort by President Joe Biden’s top officials to combat rising gun violence nationwide. People who sell firearms online or at gun shows would be required to be licensed and run background checks on the buyers before the sales. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives estimates the rule would affect anywhere from 24,500 to 328,000 sellers. The proposed rule will be open for public comment for 90 days.

