ESPN networks go dark on Charter Spectrum cable systems on busy night for sports
By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer
ESPN is among a number of Disney Entertainment channels that have gone dark on Charter Spectrum cable systems. The channels went off the air Thursday night due to a carriage dispute between the nation’s second-largest cable TV provider and Disney. Charter Spectrum is the major carrier in New York and Los Angeles, among numerous other cities. ESPN was carrying a college football game between Florida and No. 14 Utah while ESPN2 was showing the U.S. Open tennis tournament when the channels went dark for Charter Spectrum’s 14.7 million subscribers.