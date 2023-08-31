From Houston’s East End to Leading One of the Nation’s Most Influential Hispanic Chambers

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

August 23, 2023 (Houston Style Magazine) — In the business and community world, few names resonate as powerfully as that of Dr. Laura Murillo. This esteemed leader has left an indelible mark on Houston and beyond with her myriad contributions. From revitalizing commerce to mentoring future leaders and establishing new benchmarks in the broadcasting world, her journey has been nothing short of inspirational.

In 2007, Houston’s business landscape was forever changed when Dr. Murillo took the helm as the President and CEO of the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. With her visionary leadership, the Chamber transformed into a juggernaut, achieving remarkable growth in membership and revenue. By 2009, their achievements were recognized on a national stage with the National and Regional Hispanic Chamber of the Year Award. Further accolades flowed in, such as the prestigious Marketer of the Year award from the American Marketing Association—thrice! In 2023, she also clinched the coveted HBJ Diversity in Business Lifetime Achievement Award.

But Dr. Murillo’s magic wasn’t limited to the Chamber. She also birthed the Greater Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Foundation, nurturing future leaders through the Emerging Leaders Institute. Dr. Murillo’s media endeavors have been equally impressive, commanding an audience reach of 3.3 million across platforms like CBS – KHOU 11, Audacy, and Univision.

Educated at the University of Houston, Dr. Murillo swiftly rose through its ranks to become the youngest Director in its history. This institution of higher learning later honored her with its most prestigious award – the President’s Medallion. Yet, her earlier roles, like managing a whopping $300 million budget at Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center, showcased her versatility in leadership.

In recent years, she expanded her influence to prestigious Corporate Boards such as Prosperity Bancshares Inc. and The Plaza Group. Not to mention, her inclusion in Harvard University’s exclusive Women on Corporate Boards Executive Program underscores her exceptional caliber.

Her leadership journey is adorned with multiple accolades. Awards like the “2021 Global Leader of Influence Honoree”, “Top 30 Texas CEOs”, and the “Most Admired CEO” are but a few glimmers of her radiant career. In 2016, in recognition of her outstanding contributions, Dr. Murillo received the Ohtli Award—the apex recognition by the Mexican government for a Mexican American.

Her global vision has also seen her represent Houston on international delegations across continents, further enhancing Houston’s global business footprint. Her commitment to civic duty is underscored by her appointments to significant advisory and executive committees, spanning sectors from finance to sports.

The roots of Dr. Murillo’s incredible journey can be traced back to Houston’s East End/Magnolia. Born to hardworking Mexican immigrant parents, her grit was evident early on as she worked at her family’s restaurant from a tender age. Today, as a proud mother of two brilliant daughters, her legacy continues. Marisa, a Columbia University Alumni and Astrophysicist/ Mechanical Engineer and Mia, an honor student at Georgetown University, reflect the promise of the next generation.

In sum, Dr. Laura Murillo is not just a leader; she’s an institution in herself. Her journey, filled with relentless passion and unparalleled achievements, continues to inspire many, setting new paradigms of excellence.

For more information, visit HoustonHispanicChamber.com

Laura Murillo – Key Roles:

President & CEO – Houston Hispanic

Chamber of Commerce (H.H.C.C.) Founding President & CEO – Greater Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Foundation Founding Executive Producer/Host & Podcaster – (CBS – KHOU 11, Audacy and Univision) Published Author and International Best Seller

Notable Accolades under her Leadership at HHCC:

• National and Regional Hispanic Chamber of the Year Award

• AMA’s Marketer of the Year (three-time winner) • Two Diversity in Business Awards from Hous- ton Business Journal (HBJ)

• 023 HBJ Diversity in Business Lifetime Achievement Award

Education and Early Career:

• B.A., Master’s, and Doctorate from the U.H. • Executive at Memorial Hermann Texas Med- ical Center: Managed $300 million budget and 500+ employees with 10 departments

Board Positions (2021 & 2022):

• Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (Financial holding company, $37 Billion+ assets)

• The Plaza Group (Global petrochemical marketing firm, $450 Million+)

Special Honors:

• “2021 Global Leader of Influence Honoree” – World Affairs Council

• “Top 30 Texas CEOs” – Texas CEO Magazine, 2020

• “Most Admired CEO” – Houston Business Journal, 2018

Recognition and Awards:

• Numerous state, national, and international honors including the Ohtli Award (Highest Honor by the Mexican Government) in 2016

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.