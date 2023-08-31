Suspect in Oregon escapes custody and eludes police in chase while fully restrained in shackles, driving a minivan

By Paradise Afshar, CNN

(CNN) — Oregon State Police are searching for an attempted aggravated murder suspect who managed to escape custody while shackled at the arms, legs and stomach, and who fled a hospital in a Dodge minivan.

Law enforcement was notified that Christopher Lee Pray, 39, escaped Wednesday night at 10:45 p.m. local time, according to a news release from Oregon State Police.

Pray had been in custody and a patient of the Oregon State Hospital in Salem.

“At the time of his escape, he was fully restrained with leg shackles, a belly chain, handcuffs, and a restraint connecting all three together,” police said. “He was wearing a white t-shirt, maroon sweatpants, and black rubber slippers.”

Pray, who is considered to be extremely dangerous, was in custody at the Multnomah County jail on several serious charges, including attempted aggravated murder, and had been transferred to the hospital on Wednesday.

Pray is believed to have escaped after stealing a white 2016 Dodge Caravan with Oregon license plate E265614, police said.

Pray then “eluded law enforcement southbound on Interstate 5. Law enforcement terminated the pursuit due to safety concerns and Pray was not apprehended,” police said.

His whereabouts are unknown and law enforcement is asking anyone with information to contact them.

