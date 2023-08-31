Union sues over changes in teacher evaluations prompted by Texas takeover of Houston school district

HOUSTON (AP) — Days after Texas’ largest school district began its first school year under a state takeover, a teachers union has sued over changes in how educators will be evaluated. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, came as Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath made rare public comments about the takeover of Houston’s school district since announcing it in March. In its lawsuit, the Houston Federation of Teachers alleges the new teacher evaluation plan was approved without input from teachers and school committees, violating state law. The school district declined to comment. The state took over the district in June following chronically low academic scores at one school and allegations of misconduct.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.