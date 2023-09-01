Biden approves Medal of Honor for Army helicopter pilot who rescued soldiers in a Vietnam firefight

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden will award the Medal of Honor to a Vietnam War-era Army pilot who risked his life to rescue a reconnaissance team that was about to be overrun by the enemy. Biden will recognize Larry Taylor of Signal Mountain, Tennessee, at a ceremony in September. The Army says that the then-first lieutenant flew his Cobra attack helicopter in the dark of night on June 18, 1968, to rescue the four men. Taylor landed under heavy enemy fire while the men scrambled to hold onto the chopper’s skids and rocket pads so he could whisk them to safety.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.