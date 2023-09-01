Look of the Week: Hailey Bieber steps out in a glamorous red dress. And her husband Justin wore sweats

By Leah Dolan, CNN

(CNN) — Opposites are said to attract, but the poles between Hailey and Justin Bieber couldn’t be further apart — at least sartorially.

While in New York promoting a new lip gloss from her beauty brand Rhode this week, Hailey opted for a firetruck red strapless Ermanno Scervino mini dress, red open-toe stiletto heels and accessories including a pair of custom strawberry-shaped earrings from Alessandra Rich. It was one of three public-facing outfit changes that day, sandwiched between TV appearances and panel discussions, with a throughline of red tying each look together. Justin, her husband of 5 years trailed a few steps behind her in a pair of yellow Crocs, gray sweats and a baby pink baseball cap from Nahmias.

They were walking together, but surely they weren’t heading to the same destination? Was Hailey off to a sophisticated dinner and drinks, while Justin had just nipped out for a packet of M&Ms and some laundry detergent?

Somehow, the reality was far more peculiar: They were both on their way to a Krispy Kreme store. The reason? Rhode’s latest peptide lip gloss was inspired by the donut chain’s new limited edition flavor, strawberry glaze; the promotional crossover culminated in the Biebers picking up a donut in person — a snack run moment for which Justin’s ensemble did feel like a fit.

But the popstar has long cultivated a comfy casual wardrobe, with a revolving selection of oversized jeans and hoodies, regardless of context. His laissez-faire looks often stand in stark contrast with those of his wife’s — whether it be for date night (many a date night) or the 2022 Grammys, where he wore a pink beanie to the red carpet. Hailey, on the other hand, has worked to market herself as a modern-day It Girl, a title which unsurprisingly demands a captivating wardrobe.

Justin and Hailey’s clashing ensembles sparked a thorny discussion on the semiotics of dressing as a pair. “If your partner dresses up to go to Krispy Kreme you should dress up too,” wrote menswear writer @dieworkwear in a tweet on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “I would have left him in the car,” said another user.

Should partners dress similarly — and at all times? Go too coordinated and you risk recreating Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake in matching Canadian tuxedos at the 2001 AMAs, or just leaving the public feeling like you’re trying too hard. But there is a certain harmony that emanates from a cohesively outfitted pair: Think Rihanna and A$AP Rocky in enveloping his and hers blankets at the 2021 Met Gala, Tom Holland and Zendaya in matching brown looks at the “Spiderman: No Way Home” red carpet, or any photo of Cher and Sonny Bono, the musical duo known for their oft-complimenting fashion (and tumultuous relationship).

Had Justin committed to a pair of slacks or a button-down, his partner could have had her moment with no distractions. Difference should always be celebrated, as should embracing one’s personal style. But in the case of the Biebers — is the difference in taste, or in effort?

