The Congolese military is accused of a deadly crackdown on a religious sect, killing at least 43

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Congo’s communications ministry says at least 43 people have died in a clash between armed forces and members of a religious sect protesting Western organizations operating in the country. The violence broke out early Wednesday in the eastern city of Goma where followers of the Wazalendo sect gathered for a protest, which had been banned by the city mayor. Human Rights Watch has accused the army of firing with live rounds on unarmed protesters, while the Congolese army says the protesters stoned a policeman to death. The U.N. peacekeeping mission and Human Rights Watch have for an independent investigation into the authorization of lethal force by Congolese armed forces.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.