The Red Cross says 43 bodies have been collected in a week from clashes in a disputed Somali city

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The International Committee of the Red Cross says 43 bodies have been collected in the past week from the front line of the latest fighting in a disputed city in Somaliland. The ICRC says a further 110 wounded people have been taken to hospitals in the past week amid clashes that have continued for months in and around Las-Anod. Somaliland separated from Somalia three decades ago and has sought recognition as an independent country. Somaliland security forces have been fighting clan militia who wish to be part of Somalia. Hundreds of thousands of people have fled the fighting. It’s not known how many hundreds have been killed.

