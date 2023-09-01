Skip to Content
News

US House Foreign Affairs Committee chair calls Russia-China alliance the biggest threat since WWII

KIFI
By
Published 5:20 AM

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The chairman of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee says a partnership between the Russian and Chinese leaders worries him, calling it the biggest threat to Europe and the Pacific since World War II. Rep. Michael McCaul, a Texas Republican, spoke during a trip to Sweden with a U.S. congressional delegation. The Biden administration has warned China’s government of unspecified consequences if it supports the Kremlin’s war effort in Ukraine. China has stepped up purchases of Russian oil and gas.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content