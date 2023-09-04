Biden will nominate longtime aide who worked for the first lady to become US ambassador to UNESCO
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A White House official says President Joe Biden will nominate a longtime aide who once worked for the first lady to represent the United States at the United Nations agency devoted to education, science and culture. Courtney O’Donnell is Biden’s choice to become the U.S. permanent representative to the Paris-based U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, or UNESCO. O’Donnell would have the rank of ambassador. O’Donnell is a longtime Biden aide who once worked for Jill Biden. She currently is acting chief of staff for second gentleman Doug Emhoff. The U.S. recently rejoined UNESCO after a five-year absence.