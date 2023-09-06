Family of 15-year-old allegedly killed by suspected drunken driver speaks out

By Dan Rascon

ROOSEVELT, Utah (KSL) — A Roosevelt family and community are in mourning after a 15-year-old boy was allegedly hit and killed by a suspected drunken driver. Dominic Cole was riding his bike with a friend on Saturday in the area of 1500 East and 2000 South when he was hit.

“I honestly can’t explain the heartache that me and my family are going through right now,” said an emotional Raelynn Cole, Dominic Cole’s older sister to KSL-TV.

She says Dominic Cole would have been celebrating his 16th birthday on Tuesday.

“He would go out of his way, no matter how his day was going, to make everybody else around him smile,” she said. “He was a good kid.”

As a result of the accident, the Cole family has a very strong message for those thinking about drinking and driving.

“I honestly hope that when people see this, they get to see the pain that something like this can cause for somebody. And I hope that people learn not to drink and drive, honestly, because I can’t get my little brother back,” she said through her tears.

According to the probable cause statement obtained by KSL-TV, the driver of the car that hit Dominic Cole was Monie Manning, 34.

The officer is quoted as saying he could, “smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath … I observed a liquor bottle on the back seat and some open beer cans on the back seat passenger floor … I believe that Monie was under the influence of an alcoholic substance”

The jail document also said that Manning failed all DUI tests, and she allegedly became aggressive in the police car. Manning was arrested and booked into jail. The officer requested that Manning be held without bail.

“I personally do not feel that somebody like that should even have the chance to feel what freedom is like. I really don’t personally think that she should ever get out,” said Raelynn Cole.

