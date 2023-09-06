Video shows catalytic converter theft suspect bust his way out of police car

By Chris Tye

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A man arrested for stealing catalytic converters in the western suburbs last fall broke free from custody on the city’s West Side – all while handcuffed in the back seat of a police cruiser.

CBS 2’s Chris Tye has obtained video not made public until Tuesday night – showing how the man did it. There are also new details on the attempts to track him down.

The man, Devin Revels, was arrested in Chicago on allegations of stealing catalytic converters in Elmhurst. Such a priority was stopping such thefts that Elmhurst police assigned two cruisers – one carrying him, the other as a follow-up.

Using backseat acrobatics and a few swift kicks, Revels escaped just as the caravan passed the Columbus Park golf course.

On Sept. 1, 2022, the video went viral of police using cruisers and golf carts to search the woods for Revels – who had last seen by Columbus Park golfers running from the fourth tee box into the woods.

How’d he do it?

Video shows the back seat of an Elmhurst police squad at 1:51 p.m. that day. Revels, 27, begins fidgeting with the handcuffs behind his back. In the following minutes, he contorts to place his hands under his feet in the back seat – leaving his hands in front of him.

He does this all while seemingly keeping the officer upfront in the squad car unaware.

Then, Revels says, “Let me out of here!”

He then starts hitting the window with his hands and continues to plea for a release.

“Let me out, please!” Revels says.

“Do not do that again,” an officer warns.

Despite the warning, the outbursts continue – and the officer begins heavier threats.

“Do it again, I’ll tase you,” the officer says, “Do you understand?”

Then come the feet. As the police caravan approaches Austin Boulevard, seconds from his escape, Revels shouts: “Air! Air!”

In his police report, the officer indicates: “…I pulled off onto the shoulder of 290, just east of Austin, concerned that he might open the door or break the window while I was driving and possibly seriously injure himself.”

With the car stopped, the kicking intensifies – and the escape is just seconds away.

“Let me out!” Revels says again. Then, he smashes his way right out of the squad car and leaves.

The man wanted by police for disassembling cars also deconstructed his arrest.

An officer was seen racing into the woods at Columbus Park. Chicago Police also joined in an hours-long search of the golf course.

But it was too late.

It would be four months until Revels was found in the city. His arrest in the 800 block of West Belmont Avenue in January went more smoothly.

Revels is due in court this month. In addition to the catalytic converter charges, he now faces added charges of escaping from a peace officer and criminal damage to government property.

In the police report, the officer said the rear portion of his squad car obstructed the view to the back east.

Elmhurst police said since the incident, all of the department’s new police cruisers have been equipped with vehicle window bars.

