How an extramarital affair factors into Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — One of the questions that hangs over Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial is an extramarital affair will matter. Testimony resumed Tuesday in the trial that could permanently remove the Republican from office over allegations of corruption and bribery. One of the 20 articles of impeachment centers on an affair Paxton had with a woman who worked for one of campaign contributors. The second week of the trial began with a former chief of staff in Paxton’s office testifying that the affair took a toll on employees in the office. Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, the presiding officer of the trial, said the case could be in the hands of the jury as soon as this week.

