Saudi Arabia praises ‘positive results’ after Yemen’s Houthi rebels visit kingdom for peace talks

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia has praised the “positive results” of talks with Yemen’s Houthi rebels after they visited the kingdom for peace talks. However, Riyadh on Wednesday released few details on their negotiations to end the war tearing at the Arab world’s poorest nation. The five days of talks represented the highest-level, public negotiations with the Houthis in the kingdom. They come as Saudi Arabia tries a renewed bid to end the yearslong coalition war it launched on Yemen. That conflict had become enmeshed in a wider regional proxy war the kingdom faced against its longtime regional rival Iran, with which it has now reached a détente earlier this year.

