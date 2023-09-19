Why it’s never too late to learn how to swim

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Being in the water is a fun pastime, but it can be dangerous.

Idaho ranks as the ninth-deadliest state for drowning deaths, according to the CDC.

"There's so much water here that you need to learn how to be safe around the water, especially if you go out in it," said Ashli Johnson, Aquatic Supervisor at the Wes Deist Aquatic Center.

Johnson says it's never too late to learn how to swim.

"We have a lot of first-time adult swimmers. We've had a lot that have come in and worked really hard and become really, really good swimmers. And then we've had some that come in that struggle. And they move on and they get better and better. And it's really nice to see them go through that progression and get better."

The Wes Deist Aquatic Center offers group classes and private lessons that cater to each swimmer's needs.

And the benefits of swimming don't end there.

“Swimming is a wonderful exercise," Johnson said. "So you come in here, you swim laps, it may seem boring, but it's a non impact sport. You go to the gym, you run on a treadmill, you're killing your knees; you come in here, you swim, and you don't hit those joints, you don't hit the ground. And it's a really good way to be able to work out without stressing on those joints.”

"I'm a firm believer that if you don't use something you lose it," said Lynn Chadwick. "At my age, I'm just trying to maintain some degree of fitness and I swim because it helps keep my fitness level up."

So whether you're 25 or 75, it's never too late to learn how to swim.