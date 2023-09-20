First Bob Ross TV painting, completed in a half an hour, goes on sale for nearly $10 million

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bob Ross was known for his unpretentious approach to painting on his long-running show, “The Joy of Painting,” but now the painting he completed on his first episode in 1983 is for sale for nearly $10 million. Minneapolis gallery owner Ryan Nelson calls the painting, “A Walk in the Woods,” the “rookie card” for Ross. Nelson bought the painting last year and then priced it at $9.85 million. Ross’ paintings are hard to get and are expensive, but none has sold for nearly that much. Nelson says he’s in no hurry to sell and would like to display the painting so that lots of people get to see Ross’ work and understand his efforts to encourage regular people to paint.

By MARK VANCLEAVE and SCOTT McFETRIDGE Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.