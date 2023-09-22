Fatal collision that killed 2 pilots brings a tragic end to the Reno air show and confounds experts

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Aviation experts say it was likely a visibility issue that caused two racing pilots to collide mid-air while preparing to land in Reno last weekend. The first- and second-place winners of the National Air Race Championships could have crashed due to an aircraft blind spot, glare from the sun or even a moment of lost focus. Experts are dumbfounded by the fact that such experienced pilots who’d raced there so many times before couldn’t navigate trouble just seconds away from landing. Federal investigators expect to release a preliminary report in another week or so.

