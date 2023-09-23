With House Republicans in turmoil, colleagues implore GOP holdouts not to shut down government

WASHINGTON (AP) — Allies of Speaker Kevin McCarthy are working furiously to shore up support for the latest Republican plan to prevent a government shutdown. McCarthy’s team implored their Republican colleagues Saturday to drop their hardline tactics and work together to approve a conservative spending plan. In public overtures and private calls, they pleaded with a handful of right-flank holdouts to resist further disruptions that have ground the House to a halt. McCarthy is planning to start voting as soon as Tuesday on various bills to keep the government funded before next weekend’s Sept. 30 deadline for a shutdown.

By LISA MASCARO and FARNOUSH AMIRI Associated Press

