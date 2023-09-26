Straw truck catches fire on US 30

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI) - A semi-truck and its load of straw are completely destroyed after catching fire. It happened on U.S. Highway 30 about 8 miles east of Lava Hot Springs and 5 miles south of Bancroft.

Idaho State Police says it happened at about 3 p.m. Monday.

The semi-truck was pulling three flatbed trailers loaded with straw.

The driver noticed a fire on the first trailer and pulled over.

He tried to disconnect the trailers, but one of the bales fell on the ground near a fuel tank before the driver could unhook.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

No one was injured.