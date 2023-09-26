Skip to Content
Straw truck catches fire on US 30

haytruck fire 092523
Candy Hatch
Semi-truck hauling straw catches fire along US 30 on Sept. 25, 2023.
hay truck fire 092523 2
By
today at 8:49 AM
Published 9:02 AM

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI) - A semi-truck and its load of straw are completely destroyed after catching fire. It happened on U.S. Highway 30 about 8 miles east of Lava Hot Springs and 5 miles south of Bancroft.

Idaho State Police says it happened at about 3 p.m. Monday.

The semi-truck was pulling three flatbed trailers loaded with straw.

The driver noticed a fire on the first trailer and pulled over. 

He tried to disconnect the trailers, but one of the bales fell on the ground near a fuel tank before the driver could unhook.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

No one was injured.

