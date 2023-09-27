3 things to know this morning – September 27, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is again asking for your help to find 16-year-old Joseph Stubbs. He was last seen walking around Saint Anthony. If you have any information, call the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.

2. A health advisory is issued for Henry's Lake after a toxic algae bloom has been found in the water. You should avoid swimming or making any contact with the water. These same conditions apply to Island Park Reservoir.

3. Stepping Stones Preschool and Childcare in Pocatello will remain closed after the owner and 2 employees lost an appeal to get their daycare licenses back. Their licenses were revoked back in June when Pocatello Police shut down the facility in response to several reports of abuse and neglect from parents and former employees. They will not be allowed to re-apply for up to a year from the date their licenses were revoked.