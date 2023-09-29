Baton Rouge officers charged for allegedly covering up excessive force during a strip search

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The scandal-plagued Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested three of its own officers, including a deputy chief. They are charged with trying to cover up excessive force during a strip search inside a police bathroom. Chief Murphy Paul told reporters Friday that his department does not tolerate misconduct or unethical behavior. The troubled department is under intensifying scrutiny. The FBI opened a civil rights investigation last week into allegations that officers assaulted detainees in an obscure warehouse known as the “Brave Cave.” The officers arrested Thursday were part of the same since-disbanded street crimes unit that ran the warehouse.

