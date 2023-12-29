Skip to Content
News

Actor Pierce Brosnan cited for walking in thermal areas at Yellowstone National Park

By
today at 11:05 AM
Published 11:14 AM

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) – Pierce Brosnan is in trouble with Yellowstone National Park.

The actor best known for his role as Super Spy James Bond was cited on Tuesday for walking in thermal areas in the northern part of the park.

The charges against Brosnan are listed as a petty offense and are for “violating closures and use limits”.

The 70-year-old actor is being ordered to appear at the Yellowstone Justice Center on January 23, 2024.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content