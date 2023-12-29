Actor Pierce Brosnan cited for walking in thermal areas at Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) – Pierce Brosnan is in trouble with Yellowstone National Park.

The actor best known for his role as Super Spy James Bond was cited on Tuesday for walking in thermal areas in the northern part of the park.

The charges against Brosnan are listed as a petty offense and are for “violating closures and use limits”.

The 70-year-old actor is being ordered to appear at the Yellowstone Justice Center on January 23, 2024.