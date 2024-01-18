Why a local rancher turned down $1,000 reward

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Cattlemen's Association or ICA met Thursday at the Bonneville County Fairgrounds to discuss important ranching issues but also to deliver a check to Jason Ferguson.

ICA typically offers a cash reward to anyone who helps solve local cattle crimes. The reward is given after the suspect has been apprehended and convicted.

Ferguson helped fellow rancher Matt Thompson find closure after someone shot five of his cattle last summer. The tips Ferguson gave to police ultimately led to justice for the crime. ICA presented a check for $1,000 to Ferguson during their meeting, but he did the unexpected — turned the money down.

"I would feel guilty taking a reward for harm that was done to another man," Jason Ferguson said. "Besides that, Matt's a good neighbor. Matt's a good man as well as everybody that's in the ICA. I feel the same way about them. And, I know each and every one of those individuals would do the same thing for me."

Ferguson hopes ICA uses the money towards something like a scholarship to benefit the community.