Open houses begin this week to discuss Bannock County’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho – People are moving to Idaho, and Bannock County is starting to feel the impacts of that growth.

In planning for the future, Bannock County Planning & Development is asking for your help as we rewrite the 2040 Comprehensive Plan.

“The comprehensive plan is a guiding document that outlines how the county should look and feel over the next 20 years," Bannock County Assistant Planning Director Tristan Bourquin said. "We need the public to share their thoughts so we can create a future that truly represents our community.”

Bannock County is accepting input now through Feb. 25, so the planning team can complete a new draft by July 2024. The draft will be submitted for public review with an opportunity for a public hearing in the summer.

“We want to give everyone a chance to weigh in on the vision of our community, what areas they think should grow, and what areas they want to preserve,” Bourquin said.

Planning & Development is hosting open houses throughout the community to collect feedback and answer questions about the plan.

• Jan. 23, 4-7 p.m. at Downey City Office (15 S Main St, Downey)

• Jan. 25, 4-7 p.m. at Marsh Valley School District 21 Office (40 School St, Arimo)

• Jan. 30, 4-7 p.m. at McCammon City Office (802 Front St, McCammon)

• Feb. 1, 4-7 p.m. at Lava Hot Springs Senior Center (150 N Center St, Lava Hot Springs)

• Feb. 6, 4-7 p.m. at Chubbuck City Hall (290 E Linden Ave, Chubbuck)

• Feb. 8, 4-7 p.m. at Inkom City Hall (365 N Rapid Creek Road, Inkom)

• Feb. 22, 4-7 p.m. at Pocatello City Hall (911 N 7th Ave, Pocatello)

Those who cannot attend in person are invited to provide feedback online at bannockcounty.gov/ourfuture or by emailing ourfuture@bannockcounty.gov.