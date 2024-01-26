Bobby Berk explains why he left ‘Queer Eye’

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Designer Bobby Berk is sharing more about his decision to step away from “Queer Eye” after eight seasons.

“Queer Eye has been the most amazing gift that I couldn’t have ever imagined,” Berk told Vanity Fair. “It’s been a life-changing moment. I’m leaving something that is a huge part of my life. Even though it’s my decision, it still wasn’t an easy one.”

Berk, whose impressive home makeovers were a central part “Queer Eye” for 71 episodes, announced last November he was ready to move on..

Berk told the publication he wanted to clear up speculation about why he left, including suggestions it was related to a disagreement with his costar Tan France.

“I want people to know that Tan and I—we will be fine,” he said.

Berk explained that after a seven-cycle contract that lasted through September 2022 had concluded, he thought the show would be over.

“We thought we were done,” he said. “Mentally and emotionally, I thought we all moved on. I know I did, and I started planning other things.”

In the fall of 2023, Netflix instead renewed the series.

The rest of the Fab Five cast, including fashion consultant France, culture and lifestyle coach Karamo Brown, food and wine guru Antoni Porowski, and beauty maven Jonathan Van Ness, decided to sign back on. Berk, however, decided to pass.

“With only one of us not coming back, Netflix felt [it] could recast one person,” he said. “There were definitely emotions. But each one of us had our reasons why we did what we did. I can’t be mad—for a second I was.”

Berk explained he had new projects he had already committed to.

“We had mentally just prepared ourselves to move on—that’s why I left,” he said.

