Thousands rail against Mexico’s president and ruling party in ‘march for democracy’

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators are marching through cities in Mexico and abroad in what they call a “march for democracy.” The rally targets the country’s ruling party in advance of the country’s June 2 elections. The demonstrations, called by Mexico’s opposition parties, advocate for free and fair elections in the Latin American nation and rail against corruption just days after presidential front-runner Claudia Sheinbaum officially announced her candidacy under the ruling party Morena. Sheinbaum is largely seen as a continuation candidate of Mexico’s highly popular populist President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. He’s adored by many voters who say he bucked the country’s elite parties from power in 2018 and represents the working class.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.