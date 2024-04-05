Zoo Idaho opens on Saturday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Animal enthusiasts will get their chance to visit the zoo this weekend.

Zoo Idaho is holding their opening day on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The zoo will be open only on Saturdays in the month of April, and will resume weekday hours on May 1.

Zoo Idaho Superintendent Peter Pruett says they do the soft opening since children are still in school.

He says no new changes have happened at the zoo and everything being worked on is behind the scenes.

"Our biggest thing always every single year is making it to that first day," Pruett said. "You know, it's always stressful and a lot of hard work up to that day. And then the moment we open everything, it's just like, yep, we are back in business. All this good."

Admission to the zoo is $6.50 for adults and $4.50 for children under the age of 11.

There are discounts for local students, seniors, military members, and groups of 10 or more.