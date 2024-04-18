Skip to Content
Update: Railroad yard clean-up in the works

Noah Farley
By
today at 3:49 PM
Published 5:15 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A clean-up is in the works for the railroad yard behind the new Idaho Falls police station.

This has been a long time coming because the railroad is not city property. The city of Idaho Falls has had to coordinate with the contractors and the railroad's owners before clean-up can start.

Local News 8 stopped by on Thursday to see the clean-up moving along. There are some abandoned mobile homes on the property that were rounded up and grouped together. There are also some wood piles and gathered scrap.

We will keep you updated.

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

