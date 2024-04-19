WATCH LIVE: Chad Daybell Trial Day 7

WATCH LIVE: DAY 7

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Melanie Gibb took the stand Thursday to testify in at the Chad Daybell murder trial. Gibb is the former best friend of Lori Vallow.

Gibb testified Lori and Chad met for the first time at a conference in St. George, Utah.

Gibb said they were focused on each other. She said they talked about multiple lives and that Chad and Lori had been together.



Lindsey Blake, prosecutor: "But when you talked to her about her conversation with Chad at that conference, she told you Chad gave her some additional information."

Gibb: "That's right."

Blake: "Did she say anything regarding what Chad and told her about she and Chad?"

Gibb: "That they had been married in previous probation? "

Blake: "Did Lori seem receptive of that information? "

Gibb: “She did. "

At the time of the conference, Chad and Lori were both still married to other people.

Chad began telling Lori about light and dark spirits and how evil spirits can possess people.





Blake: "At some point, did she talk to you more about what it meant? If the evil spirit came in, like where the actual person went."

Gibb: "So, when a dark spirit would take over, the original spirit of the person would go into the spirit world."

Blake: "And that's what she originally told you."

Gibb: "That's right."

Blake: "And did she tell you she received that information from Chad?"

Gibb: "Yes."

Melanie said Lori and Chad talked about multiple lives that Chad and Lori had been together and married before, and that she'd also been with other people.

Gibb: “She was married to Moroni, and she was married to James and she was Chad's wife, but he was James. And she was, I think Elena, and then she was, Chad was considered to be Methuselah, and she was his daughter.”

During this time, Chad and Lori were both still married to other people.

Chad then began telling Lori about light and dark spirits, and how evil spirits can possess people.

Lindsay Blake, prosecution: “And was there some kind of a rating system or a system to easily identify if someone was light or dark or what level they were?”

WATCH DAY 6:

“She would ask him and he would somehow find out and he would find out, you know, how many times they'd been on this planet or any other planets, I guess. And he would just find that out by asking questions the way he did, and then she would share it with us.”

Many of the people that were around Chad and Lori at that time, they considered to be dark spirits that needed to be removed.

Gibb: “So when a dark spirit would take over, the original spirit of the person would go into the spirit world.”

Blake: “And that's what she originally told you.”

Gibb: “That's right.”

Blake: “And did she tell you she received that information from Chad?”

Gibb: “Yes.”

The prosecution also played a phone call that Melanie recorded when she called Chad and Lori, asking about JJ.

Gibb on the phone: “Okay. Well, you know, when I asked Chad the other day, I was like, hey, you know, where is JJ? And he said, for my security, he didn't want me to know. So is there a reason I should be in danger to know where he is?”

Lori on phone: “It's nobody. It's his danger. It's the danger that there's people after me.”

Gibb: Okay.”

Chad: So it's, you know, it puts you in danger.”

Gibb: Well, I was wondering why you told the police why he was with me.”

Lori: “I just need you to talk somebody that I. So I wouldn't have to tell them where he really was. because they are going to tell Kay would you.”

Gibb: “Is JJ safe?”

Lori: “He is safe and happy.”

JJ had been murdered and was buried in Chad Daybell's backyard when the phone call happened.

The phone call ends with Melanie Gibb telling Lori: “I believe that you have been very deceived by Satan. I believe that he has tricked you, and I just I don't believe that what you're doing is correct. I just don't I mean, Tammy dies and then your husband died, and then this, and then he's missing it just doesn't sound like God's plan to me.”

During cross-examination, Prior tried to poke holes in her testimony by talking about her forgetfulness.

Gibb will be on the stand again Friday for more cross-examination.