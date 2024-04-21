Many volunteers help out with cleanup of Mountain View Cemetery

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Volunteers in bunches came out in a major way at the Mountain View cemetery in Pocatello.

Dozens of people scattered across the cemetery on Saturday morning to rake up leaves and clean up gravestones.

The cemetery has been struggling to stay clean, with winter storms doing major damage to the cemetery.

Corwin Sutherin says he gladly came out to give back to his community.

"I think it's great," Sutherin said. "It makes the cemetery look good. It makes the entire community look good. I think it's a great opportunity for the youth to get out and to help out and just serving makes you feel good."

Mountain View Cemetery is 110-years-old and is the final resting place of over 20,000 area residents dating back to the 1800s