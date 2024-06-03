Skip to Content
Daybell sentenced: What now?

Chad Daybell
Chad Daybell
today at 4:27 PM
Published 4:41 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Now that Chad Daybell has been given the death sentence, what happens in the mean time? Here's what we found out.

According to the Idaho Department of Correction, inmates who are sentenced to death are moved to isolation cells. Two guards watch the cell 24-hours a day until the execution order is halted or the person is transferred to the execution chamber.

People on death row can still have visitors, but only with their attorney, agents of the attorney, spiritual advisors, and immediate family.

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

