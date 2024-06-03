Gun fired and altercations at Starlight Skating Saturday night

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Two separate altercations and a gun fired at Starlight Skating in Idaho Falls Saturday night had police responding multiple times.

The Idaho Falls Police Department says a large group of people had an altercation just after 10 PM on Saturday. During the incident, 18-year-old Gabriel Fabela fired a gun into the air.

Fabela was charged with discharging a weapon, which is a misdemeanor.

The Idaho Falls Police were called back to Starlight Skating at 11:51 after another altercation with a large group broke out.

Police broke up the fight and told everyone to go home.