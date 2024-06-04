Summer Book Sale this weekend at Marshall Public Library

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - This weekend in Pocatello, you can buy some books and benefit the community at the same time.

The Friends of the Marshall Public Library are hosting their summer book sale on Friday and Saturday.

Hardcover books will be $2 and softcover books will be $1.

Books of all varieties for children and adults will be sold at the fundraiser.

Money raised from the book sale will go directly to support the Marshall Public Library.

"In the past few years, we've purchased furniture, shelving, an aquarium for the children's area," said Friends of the Marshall Public Library VP Linda Davis. "We help underwrite the cost of prizes for summer reading for both children and adults, and a variety of other requests from the library that their budget cannot handle."

Davis says if you have books you would like to donate, you should wait until next week, so they have adequate time after the sale to go through them.