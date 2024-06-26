Nevada judge denies release of ex-gang leader ahead of trial in 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An ailing former Los Angeles-area gang leader will stay in jail ahead of his trial in the 1996 killing of music legend Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas. A Nevada judge ruled Wednesday that she couldn’t determine if funds for Duane “Keffe D” Davis’ release were obtained legally — and that they didn’t hinge on a TV or movie deal. Davis has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. His trial is scheduled Nov. 4. Davis told the judge during a hearing Tuesday that he has cancer and wanted to post $750,000 bond and be released on house arrest pending trial.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.