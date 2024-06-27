Republicans advance contempt charges against Biden’s ghostwriter for refusing to turn over records

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have advanced a resolution that would hold President Joe Biden’s ghostwriter in contempt of Congress for refusing to turn over records related to the special counsel investigation into Biden’s handling of classified documents. The House Judiciary Committee voted Thursday along party lines to recommend contempt charges against Mark Zwonitzer, who worked with Biden on his two memoirs and through him was exposed to material that was deemed classified. The committee action paves the way for a possible floor vote by the House to refer Zwontizer for criminal contempt.

