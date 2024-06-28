8 homeless moms in San Francisco struggled for help. Now, they’re learning to advocate for others

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Eight San Francisco women are part of a pilot program by a local nonprofit to engage more homeless parents in advocacy as family homelessness surges in the U.S. The mothers spent six months with Compass Family Services learning about the city’s budget process and the homeless services system. It was not easy for the moms to share personal stories with policymakers, but they hope to improve the system for other families. The women also bonded over shared experiences. They want more money for homes, not shelters. A federal count found more than 50,000 families with children were homeless in 2023.

